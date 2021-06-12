IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How prosecuting Donald Trump could protect the future of American democracy

A new piece by the Boston Globe editorial board argues the Biden Justice Department must act now to hold Donald Trump accountable for his abuses of power while in office. Abdallah Fayyad, member of the Boston Globe’s editorial board, says prosecution would “restrain future presidents from abusing their power,” and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner says prosecution would show “we will not tolerate a runaway, criminal president.”June 12, 2021

