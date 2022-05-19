How Mitch McConnell ‘wrecked’ the Senate under Trump

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
In a new book, author Ira Shapiro writes that Sen. McConnell saw the Trump presidency as an opportunity to push his agenda – cut taxes for the rich, attack the ACA, and turn the Supreme Court far to the right. “With the exception of the Affordable Care Act, he accomplished them very well,” Shapiro tells Lawrence O’Donnell. But, he adds, McConnell’s legacy is “far broader and far darker” than just the Trump years.May 19, 2022

