IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Murray: GOP ‘manufactured objections’ to Judge Jackson’s confirmation

    03:12
  • Now Playing

    How Kremlin-controlled media is covering Bucha massacre

    03:47
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Whitehouse: GOP ‘misled the public’ on Judge Jackson’s sentencing record

    05:41

  • 'Grotesque': Judge torches and blocks Florida voter suppression bill

    05:14

  • Fmr. Amb. to Russia: Putin ‘very upset’ about Ukraine war failures

    04:48

  • ‘Crisis of legitimacy’: SCOTUS expert reacts to Thomas text scandal

    06:54

  • Democrats pass bill to reduce insulin costs with nearly no GOP votes

    03:47

  • SCOTUS expert on why Justice Thomas likely won't recuse himself

    02:27

  • Clarence Thomas biographer: Ginni Thomas’s texts are ‘shocking’

    07:19

  • Bob Woodward compares Trump call log gap to infamous Nixon tapes gap

    07:44

  • Lawrence: McConnell knows evidence against Justice Thomas is 'damning'

    10:45

  • Kharkiv mayor: 'It's not just a war, this is a massacre.'

    04:39

  • Charles Blow: The Supreme Court is not equipped to police itself

    06:25

  • Laurence Tribe: What Clarence Thomas did was illegal

    06:37

  • Rep. Katie Porter explains Biden's billionaire tax

    08:02

  • Rep. Schiff: DOJ needs to do its part to hold Trump accountable

    02:57

  • 'Illegality of the plan was obvious': Judge says Trump likely committed crimes

    06:04

  • Photo captures Judge Jackson's daughter admiring her mother

    04:27

  • CIA veteran: Putin's mistakes in Ukraine could help U.S. intel agencies

    05:34

  • Russia signals possible scale back of war objectives

    05:25

The Last Word

How Kremlin-controlled media is covering Bucha massacre

03:47

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks to Julia Davis, a Daily Beast columnist and founder of the Russian Media Monitor, about how Russian state media is struggling to spin the killings of hundreds of Ukrainian civilians in the Kyiv suburb Bucha.April 5, 2022

  • Murray: GOP ‘manufactured objections’ to Judge Jackson’s confirmation

    03:12
  • Now Playing

    How Kremlin-controlled media is covering Bucha massacre

    03:47
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Whitehouse: GOP ‘misled the public’ on Judge Jackson’s sentencing record

    05:41

  • 'Grotesque': Judge torches and blocks Florida voter suppression bill

    05:14

  • Fmr. Amb. to Russia: Putin ‘very upset’ about Ukraine war failures

    04:48

  • ‘Crisis of legitimacy’: SCOTUS expert reacts to Thomas text scandal

    06:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All