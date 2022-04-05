How Kremlin-controlled media is covering Bucha massacre
03:47
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks to Julia Davis, a Daily Beast columnist and founder of the Russian Media Monitor, about how Russian state media is struggling to spin the killings of hundreds of Ukrainian civilians in the Kyiv suburb Bucha.April 5, 2022
