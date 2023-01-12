How House Democrats could avert GOP debt ceiling disaster

- Now Playing
How House Democrats could avert GOP debt ceiling disaster04:14
- UP NEXT
Lawrence: The Republican Party is the George Santos Party11:04
Lawrence: Republicans have created a ‘committee to obstruct justice’10:15
Exclusive: Rep. Katie Porter explains her decision to run for Senate06:20
Many ‘avenues to pursue’ in potential George Santos prosecution04:49
Lawrence: This will be the worst Republican House of Representatives in history09:32
Moss: Biden classified docs case 'has no similarity to what Trump did'06:43
Scuffle breaks out as McCarthy appears to lose 14th speakership vote01:06
Trump’s legal woes grow with 1/6 wrongful death lawsuit03:37
Weissmann: It’s high time to see accountability for January 6th02:49
Lawrence: Don’t worry about Republicans failing to elect a speaker… yet11:42
McCarthy after losing speaker vote 11 times: ‘I feel good’01:14
Lawrence: If elected speaker, McCarthy will have the title but not the power11:46
Psaki: People saw ‘government working’ at Biden & McConnell event06:47
New Clerk Cheryl Johnson makes history presiding over U.S. House03:29
Lawrence: McCarthy will be weakest Speaker we’ve seen if he’s even elected11:30
Kevin McCarthy claims GOP will emerge united after failed speaker votes01:00
Lawrence: For the first time, a Black woman will oversee the House if GOP cannot elect a speaker09:24
NFL’s Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field06:13
- Now Playing
How House Democrats could avert GOP debt ceiling disaster04:14
- UP NEXT
Lawrence: The Republican Party is the George Santos Party11:04
Lawrence: Republicans have created a ‘committee to obstruct justice’10:15
Exclusive: Rep. Katie Porter explains her decision to run for Senate06:20
Many ‘avenues to pursue’ in potential George Santos prosecution04:49
Lawrence: This will be the worst Republican House of Representatives in history09:32
Play All