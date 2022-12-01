How federal employees prevented Trump era from being ‘much worse’

In his new book, “American Resistance: The Inside Story of How the Deep State Saved the Nation,” David Rothkopf details the efforts by “patriotic” federal employees to block Trump’s worst impulses and policies. He tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell it’s important to study how the guardrails of democracy held as Trump works to replace them with more “loyalists” in a future administration. Dec. 1, 2022