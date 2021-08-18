How Dorothy Oliver got 94% of her Alabama town vaccinated

Alabama has the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rate in the country, but thanks to a retired office administrator in one small town, the vaccination rate is 94%. Dorothy Oliver organized a pop-up vaccination clinic in Panola, Ala., and then went door-to-door to answer questions and get people signed up. Oliver tells Lawrence O’Donnell she “saw the seriousness of this disease” early on, and has no plans to stop urging others to get the vaccine “until the job is done.”Aug. 18, 2021