The Last Word

How Donald Trump fits the ‘Law & Order’ criminal profile

05:32

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi speaks to former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, and Pulitzer prize-winning investigative reporter David Cay Johnston about what we learned from the FBI inventory of the classified government documents that were seized from Mar-A-Lago and how Donald Trump fits into a classic “Law & Order” archetype.Sept. 3, 2022

