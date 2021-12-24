How AG Garland’s handling of Trump could ‘define’ his legacy
04:41
Share this -
copied
Fmr. federal prosecutor Ankush Khardori joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why he believes Attorney General Merrick Garland has a case for prosecuting Donald Trump for his role in January 6th insurrection.Dec. 24, 2021
Now Playing
How AG Garland’s handling of Trump could ‘define’ his legacy
04:41
UP NEXT
Joy Reid: House GOP is trying to throw all the sand it can into Jan. 6 probe gears
09:57
'We took the Capitol’: Proud Boy pleads guilty to Jan. 6 conspiracy charges
05:16
Legal expert: DOJ must immediately conduct 'full-blown' Jan. 6 probe