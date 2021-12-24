IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How AG Garland’s handling of Trump could ‘define’ his legacy

Fmr. federal prosecutor Ankush Khardori joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why he believes Attorney General Merrick Garland has a case for prosecuting Donald Trump for his role in January 6th insurrection.Dec. 24, 2021

