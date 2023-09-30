IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy still has no plan to avert a government shutdown

    03:41
    Rep. Swalwell: Government nears a shutdown because McCarthy ‘lives in fear’

    04:59

The Last Word

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy still has no plan to avert a government shutdown

03:41

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has until midnight Saturday to find a way to avert a government shutdown. But a growing number of Republicans within his caucus are opposed to voting in favor of a spending bill if U.S. aid to Ukraine is included. Democratic Congressman Adam Smith joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss why Ukraine funding should have nothing to do with keeping the federal government open.Sept. 30, 2023

