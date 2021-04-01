House Majority Whip: Biden ‘has a big reservoir’ of diverse judges for possible SCOTUS nominee

Rep. James Clyburn, who pushed Biden to commit to nominating the first Black woman to the Supreme Court during the campaign, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss Biden’s first round of “outstanding” diverse judicial picks to reshape the courts and how Biden is positioned to fulfill that promise if a Supreme Court seat opens up: “One of the best ways to have the backs of the Black community in this country is to have a Supreme Court that is diversified, have a judiciary that is diversified.”