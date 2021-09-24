House Jan 6 Committee issues first subpoenas to Trump allies

The House Committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol issued subpoenas for four Trump allies. Committee member Adam Schiff says no one is beyond the limits of the investigation if they have relevant information about the insurrection. “We’re not fooling around. We’re not gonna waste time. You see these subpoenas going out to four key players that… have very relevant information about the runup to January 6 and what happened on the day of that bloody insurrection.”Sept. 24, 2021