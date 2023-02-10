IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    House Dems introduce resolution to expel George Santos

The Last Word

House Dems introduce resolution to expel George Santos

05:56

Rep. Becca Balint, one of the Democrats who sponsored the resolution to expel George Santos from Congress, tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell what their next steps are to push GOP leadership to hold Santos accountable for his lies: “Having someone in Congress that we absolutely cannot trust is not going to help us rebuild that trust with the American people.”Feb. 10, 2023

