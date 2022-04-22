IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Henry Richard, brother of bombing victim Martin Richard, finishes Boston Marathon

03:04

Henry Richard's younger brother, Martin, was the youngest victim of the Boston Marathon bombing on April 15, 2013. Nine years later, Henry Richard completed the race running to honor his little brother. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell shares the story.April 22, 2022

