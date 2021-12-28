Healthcare workers face anger from vaccine hesitant patients
03:57
Share this -
copied
With reports of doctors and nurses facing hostile patients, emergency physician Dr. Rob Davidson tells Jonathan Capehart that he’s frustrated with people who have chosen not to get vaccinated, but, he adds, “I’m really, really mad at the folks out there perpetrating the disinformation … basically spending every day undermining our efforts to do what’s right.”Dec. 28, 2021
CDC cuts Covid isolation time in half
04:21
Now Playing
Healthcare workers face anger from vaccine hesitant patients
03:57
UP NEXT
Dr. Anthony Fauci calls shorter Covid-19 quarantine guidelines ‘prudent, based on science’
10:43
Obama health advisor on CDC’s new shorter isolation period
10:11
Spotting COVID disinfo can save your life, explains MSNBC anchor Ari Melber
06:01
Dr. Jha: For vaccinated, isolation period should be shortened to 5 days with negative test