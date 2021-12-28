IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • CDC cuts Covid isolation time in half

    04:21
  • Now Playing

    Healthcare workers face anger from vaccine hesitant patients

    03:57
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Anthony Fauci calls shorter Covid-19 quarantine guidelines ‘prudent, based on science’

    10:43

  • Obama health advisor on CDC’s new shorter isolation period

    10:11

  • Spotting COVID disinfo can save your life, explains MSNBC anchor Ari Melber

    06:01

  • Dr. Jha: For vaccinated, isolation period should be shortened to 5 days with negative test

    05:36

  • 'We're prepared': Biden speaks with governors about Covid response efforts

    02:48

  • Dr. Fauci: Omicron is not something to be taken lightly

    10:04

  • Trump appears to make political calculation in praise for Covid vaccines

    10:39

  • Hospitals, health care workers overwhelmed amid holiday Covid surge

    05:40

  • Dr. Peter Hotez: Health system could unravel after Christmas weekend

    06:39

  • Fmr. WH COVID Advisor: “I think Omicron changes the definition of fully vaccinated”

    04:45

  • Airlines forced cancel thousands of flights due to Covid omicron variant surge

    01:20

  • U.S. to lift Covid travel restrictions on eight southern African nations

    01:55

  • Omicron fears outpacing real world risks for people vaccinated, boosted, masked

    03:27

  • Omicron hits airlines, triggers holiday flight cancellations

    04:03

  • New research adds to evidence that omicron is milder

    10:42

  • How the FDA passed over a rapid Covid test in early 2020

    05:00

  • Former WH advisor on Covid-19 reflects on what has changed in a year

    05:09

  • Starting January 15, D.C. to require proof of vaccination for bars, restaurants

    06:25

The Last Word

Healthcare workers face anger from vaccine hesitant patients

03:57

With reports of doctors and nurses facing hostile patients, emergency physician Dr. Rob Davidson tells Jonathan Capehart that he’s frustrated with people who have chosen not to get vaccinated, but, he adds, “I’m really, really mad at the folks out there perpetrating the disinformation … basically spending every day undermining our efforts to do what’s right.”Dec. 28, 2021

  • CDC cuts Covid isolation time in half

    04:21
  • Now Playing

    Healthcare workers face anger from vaccine hesitant patients

    03:57
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Anthony Fauci calls shorter Covid-19 quarantine guidelines ‘prudent, based on science’

    10:43

  • Obama health advisor on CDC’s new shorter isolation period

    10:11

  • Spotting COVID disinfo can save your life, explains MSNBC anchor Ari Melber

    06:01

  • Dr. Jha: For vaccinated, isolation period should be shortened to 5 days with negative test

    05:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All