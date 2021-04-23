IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

HBCU launches its own police academy aimed at changing police culture from within

04:20

Lincoln University became the first historically Black college and university to create its own police academy that focuses on community-based policing. Lincoln University Police Chief Gary Hill, who created the academy, and Joseph Foster, a student in this year’s inaugural class, join Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how the training seeks to shape a different approach to policing that they hope can inspire new recruits of color.April 23, 2021

MSNBC Daily: Subscribe and stay on top of today's top stories.

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All