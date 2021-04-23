HBCU launches its own police academy aimed at changing police culture from within

HBCU launches its own police academy aimed at changing police culture from within04:20
Lincoln University became the first historically Black college and university to create its own police academy that focuses on community-based policing. Lincoln University Police Chief Gary Hill, who created the academy, and Joseph Foster, a student in this year’s inaugural class, join Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how the training seeks to shape a different approach to policing that they hope can inspire new recruits of color.