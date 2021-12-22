Harvard professor: U.S. Constitution has 'anti-democratic' elements
05:00
Share this -
copied
From the U.S. Senate to the Electoral College, some U.S. institutions don't conform to the ideals of democracy. Steven Levitsky, Harvard University professor of government and the co-author of “How Democracies Die,” joins Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss.Dec. 22, 2021
UP NEXT
Democrats huddle to plot path forward for Biden’s agenda
05:29
Manchin negotiated in bad faith to obstruct bill that would help his state Joy Reid says
03:24
U.S. Surgeon General decries Fox News commentator urging conservatives to ‘ambush’ Dr. Fauci
10:09
Dr. Fauci on COVID surge: Unvaxxed are ‘very vulnerable’
00:20
'Criminal referral?' 45 under pressure amid planned election lies event on Jan. 6 anniversary
06:02
Biden announces purchase of 'free at-home testing' for Americans