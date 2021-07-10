IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Harris Co. Judge: GOP is ‘trying to create fear’ to suppress voting

Judge Lina Hidalgo says GOP are manufacturing a myth about widespread voter fraud and passing laws that threaten democracy in support of Trump’s big lie: “The situation is dire. We need support from the federal level.” Texas State Rep. Armando Martinez adds the Texas GOP suppression session to push voter restrictions is “unconscionable” and the governor is ignoring “the fundamental needs of Texas” to go after a “political ploy.”July 10, 2021

