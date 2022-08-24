IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Gun activist Maxwell Frost poised to become first Gen Z member of Congress

Gun activist Maxwell Frost poised to become first Gen Z member of Congress

Maxwell Alejandro Frost, the 25-year-old gun control activist, won his primary race for Florida’s 10th Congressional District to replace Rep. Val Demings. He joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how his “hopeful message” to preserve people’s rights compared to the “dark” policies of GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis set the stage for a “righteous anger” that helped him win.Aug. 24, 2022

    Gun activist Maxwell Frost poised to become first Gen Z member of Congress

