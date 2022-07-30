IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Greg Abbott stayed at fundraiser for hours after Uvalde shooting new report finds

The Last Word

Greg Abbott stayed at fundraiser for hours after Uvalde shooting new report finds

01:50

The Dallas Morning News has obtained new records that indicate Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott stayed for hours at a fundraiser after the Uvalde shooting on May 24. After facing criticism, Abbott said he'd only, "stopped and let people know that I could not stay." But the newly reported records tell a different story. MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin has the details.July 30, 2022

    Greg Abbott stayed at fundraiser for hours after Uvalde shooting new report finds

