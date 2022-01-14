Gov. Gavin Newsom denies parole for Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin
Bobby Kennedy ran for president to end the war in Vietnam, a war that cost the lives of more than 21,000 Americans during the time he could have been president. Discussing the news California Governor Gavin Newsom denied parole for RFK’s assassin, Lawrence O’Donnell says that the harm inflicted by the assassination, “can be measured in more than the loss of Robert Kennedy.”Jan. 14, 2022
Gov. Gavin Newsom denies parole for Robert F. Kennedy's assassin
