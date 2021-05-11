GOP using legislation to ‘legalize corruption,' says voting rights activist

GOP using legislation to ‘legalize corruption,' says voting rights activist05:29
LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter Fund, says the new GOP-backed law in Georgia that essentially allows for unlimited fundraising is “pure corruption.” She tells Lawrence O’Donnell that the law, along with the recently-passed voter suppression legislation, shows how Republicans are legislating based on what will give them an advantage rather than “operating on the goodwill of what is going to strengthen democracy.”