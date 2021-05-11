IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

GOP using legislation to ‘legalize corruption,' says voting rights activist

LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter Fund, says the new GOP-backed law in Georgia that essentially allows for unlimited fundraising is “pure corruption.” She tells Lawrence O’Donnell that the law, along with the recently-passed voter suppression legislation, shows how Republicans are legislating based on what will give them an advantage rather than “operating on the goodwill of what is going to strengthen democracy.”May 11, 2021

