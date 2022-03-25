GOP turns Ketanji Brown Jackson SCOTUS hearing into a political stunt
American Bar Association legal experts gave Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson their highest rating in support of her nomination to the Supreme Court. MSNBC Legal Analyst Melissa Murray tells Lawrence O’Donnell that, given such stellar qualifications, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham had to “manufacture a case for his objection” to Jackson’s nomination, and he built it on “a foundation of grievances.” March 25, 2022
