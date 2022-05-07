IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

GOP to attack 'constitutionally settled rights' after Roe v. Wade

04:54

Professor Danielle Holley-Walker joins MSNBC's Alicia Menendez to discuss how the "broad language" of the Supreme Court's draft opinion on Roe v. Wade Broad jeopardizes everything from the right to health care to interracial marriage and marriage equality.May 7, 2022

