GOP’s actions show their ‘contempt for democracy’ NYT’s Jamelle Bouie says

A retiring Sen. Mitt Romney told The Atlantic that “a very large portion of [the Republican] party really doesn't believe in the Constitution.” MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell is joined by New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie who says it’s actually democracy Republicans have a problem with, writing they “do seem to believe in the Constitution, but only insofar as it can be wielded as a weapon against American democracy.”Sept. 16, 2023