GOP making it harder to 'participate in democracy,' says MI election official
Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the rush by Republicans to pass voter suppression bills has resulted in “really bad election policy across the country.” After the “highly accessible” elections of 2020, Benson tells Ali Velshi “there’s nothing about these bills that make elections any more secure, but there’s a whole lot of data to show these policies will make it a lot more difficult for people to vote.”