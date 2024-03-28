IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
GOP made Florida ‘an incubator for extremism,’ says FL House Dem leader
March 28, 202404:20
The Last Word

GOP made Florida ‘an incubator for extremism,’ says FL House Dem leader

04:20

Florida Democratic House Leader Fentrice Driskell joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss how Democrats are campaigning on a platform of protecting fundamental freedoms, including reproductive rights, to combat Republican extremism in Florida. Driskell says Florida unaffiliated voters are the “largest growing political segment” and they “want to vote for candidates that will protect their freedoms.”March 28, 2024

