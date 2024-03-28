GOP made Florida ‘an incubator for extremism,’ says FL House Dem leader

- Now Playing
GOP made Florida ‘an incubator for extremism,’ says FL House Dem leader04:20
‘We want progress': Democrat flips Alabama state House seat07:15
Trump says he’s good for reduced $175M civil fraud bond. So why hasn’t he paid it?04:12
Trump’s Wall Street grift? Velshi & Ruhle explain Trump meme stock04:39
Katyal blasts ‘ridiculous’ abortion pill challenge argued to Supreme Court06:15
‘Diabolical partisan gerrymandering:’ Dem Gov. Cooper blasts NC GOP’s veto-proof majority08:20
Peter Beinart: Biden administration ‘tiptoeing’ towards action on Gaza04:58
Trump ‘can’t handle the pressure’ of trials, says Tim O’Brien03:40
Lawrence on NBC News hiring Ronna McDaniel and ‘the Nixon rule’06:53
Trump's plan for donors to pay legal fees could still cost him06:00
Lawrence: NY fraud case will expose Trump's foundational political lie about his wealth08:29
Trump keeps rage-posting as Lawrence & Tim O'Brien discuss his legal jeopardy00:59
Rep. Swalwell: Trump has learned how to ‘grind down the legal system’03:32
Why former Sen. Bill Bradley is still ‘in the optimism business’09:54
Lawrence: Bill Bradley did the most dramatic thing I ever saw on the Senate floor06:36
Rep. Joe Neguse on taking on Rep. Clyburn’s role as Asst. Democratic Leader05:01
Susan Rice on national security risk posed by Trump’s debts05:24
Lawrence: ‘Racist conman’ Trump’s debts pose national security risk05:35
'An unprecedented dumpster fire': Trump blasted by Dem strategist Simon Rosenberg04:36
Sherrod Brown on Trump-backed challenger: Bernie Moreno’s in it for himself09:07
