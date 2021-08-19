IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

GOP governors endanger children by playing politics with Covid-19

03:58

Nine states run by Republican governors have a ban on mask mandates in schools, even though the coronavirus delta variant is a severe threat to unvaccinated populations. Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke has three children in school – one who is too young for the vaccine. “Until we see some real leadership from our governor, we have hundreds of thousands of children across the state of Texas who are unnecessarily in harm’s way right now,” he says.Aug. 19, 2021

