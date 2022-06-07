IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ben Rhodes: Zelenskyy shows the courage Putin doesn’t have

    03:17
  • Now Playing

    GOP election deniers are running to oversee elections

    05:34
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Texas officials’ Uvalde response is wait ‘and do nothing’

    09:09

  • Silence from Texas officials turns grief to anger in Uvalde

    08:55

  • Fed looks for Goldilocks: Taming inflation without tanking economy

    05:44

  • DOJ won't charge Trump allies Mark Meadows & Dan Scavino

    04:04

  • Trump tried (and failed) to prove FBI's Russia probe was a 'hoax'

    10:29

  • Caught on tape: GOP plan to steal the next election revealed

    04:00

  • 'A failure at every level': Texas Democrat demands Uvalde shooting answers

    04:45

  • William Hogeland: The Second Amendment is ‘legal gibberish’

    05:10

  • Lawrence: How does a TX police chief go AWOL?

    12:17

  • Florida Democrat: ‘We cannot allow ourselves to become numb’

    03:41

  • Rep. Anthony Brown calls on Congress to pass gun safety laws

    03:54

  • Marine veteran on the danger of selling assault rifles to 18-year-olds

    02:37

  • Teacher details horror of being trapped inside school during Uvalde shooting

    02:45

  • 'Angry, frustrated, sad': Uvalde parents furious over delayed police response

    05:32

  • Rep. Spanberger: High-capacity magazines contribute to more deaths

    02:12

  • Lawrence: Republicans don't want you to know the truth about TX school massacre

    15:26

  • Lawrence: GOP position is kids have to die because the Constitution says so

    18:50

  • David Hogg demands Congress gets 'one thing done' on gun safety

    08:50

The Last Word

GOP election deniers are running to oversee elections

05:34

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what Secretary Benson calls a “five-alarm fire,” which is Trump-backed election deniers running for secretary of state in 17 different states.June 7, 2022

  • Ben Rhodes: Zelenskyy shows the courage Putin doesn’t have

    03:17
  • Now Playing

    GOP election deniers are running to oversee elections

    05:34
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Texas officials’ Uvalde response is wait ‘and do nothing’

    09:09

  • Silence from Texas officials turns grief to anger in Uvalde

    08:55

  • Fed looks for Goldilocks: Taming inflation without tanking economy

    05:44

  • DOJ won't charge Trump allies Mark Meadows & Dan Scavino

    04:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All