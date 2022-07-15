IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

GOP blocks bill protecting right to travel for abortion

07:53

As states try to ban interstate travel for women to access legal abortion services, Senate Republicans have blocked a bill that would protect a woman’s right to travel for healthcare. Sen. Amy Klobuchar tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that while Democrats can’t codify Roe, they can “at least guarantee women’s right to travel to states that may allow for reproductive services.”July 15, 2022

