IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Shocked!': Black Georgians on being represented by Marjorie Taylor Greene

    04:26
  • Now Playing

    Goolsbee: The job market is great. Democrats need to sell it.

    05:22
  • UP NEXT

    GOP to attack 'constitutionally settled rights' after Roe v. Wade

    04:54

  • Lawrence: Samuel Alito's lies did not stop in his confirmation hearing

    15:18

  • Lawrence: Alito’s draft opinion quotes a man who believed in witches

    12:10

  • Ryan slams Vance for ‘inconvenient’ pregnancy comment

    03:19

  • Beto O’Rourke: TX abortion laws are about ‘power and control over women’

    04:12

  • Lawrence: If you voted Republican, you voted to overturn Roe v. Wade

    11:48

  • Sen. Whitehouse: We have a ‘rotten ethics mess’ at Supreme Court

    05:51

  • Rep. Katie Porter: Potential Roe ruling is ‘terrible’ for America

    03:24

  • ‘Deeply upsetting and shocking’: Wendy Davis on SCOTUS draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade

    02:23

  • ‘Cruel and harmful’: Cecile Richards on SCOTUS draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade

    07:10

  • Lawrence: We are witnessing the loss of a constitutional right

    06:51

  • Emotional Pentagon spokesman excoriates Putin's 'depravity'

    05:14

  • State Democrats going on offense to fight GOP's politics of division

    05:43

  • 'Do not be afraid': Alabama Democrat fights GOP's anti-LGBTQ bill

    04:40

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: 'Putin has lost his war in Ukraine'

    03:55

  • New Biden plan: Seize and sell Russian yachts - and arm Ukraine

    04:38

  • Lawrence: Ron DeSantis is $1 billion stupider than we thought

    05:57

  • Madeleine Albright's daughters eulogize their mother at National Cathedral

    02:52

The Last Word

Goolsbee: The job market is great. Democrats need to sell it.

05:22

After the U.S. jobs report for April shows strong growth in employment, former Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers Austan Goolsbee joins MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the state of the economy and how Democrats should ease the concerns of voters ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.May 7, 2022

  • 'Shocked!': Black Georgians on being represented by Marjorie Taylor Greene

    04:26
  • Now Playing

    Goolsbee: The job market is great. Democrats need to sell it.

    05:22
  • UP NEXT

    GOP to attack 'constitutionally settled rights' after Roe v. Wade

    04:54

  • Lawrence: Samuel Alito's lies did not stop in his confirmation hearing

    15:18

  • Lawrence: Alito’s draft opinion quotes a man who believed in witches

    12:10

  • Ryan slams Vance for ‘inconvenient’ pregnancy comment

    03:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All