The Last Word

Good chance Netanyahu may not be Israeli PM by year's end, expert says

06:07

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has told the U.S. he opposes a Palestinian state in any post-war scenario. Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment Aaron David Miller joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss Prime Minister Netanyahu’s political future and if President Biden can negotiate a two-state solution following the Israel-Hamas war.Jan. 20, 2024

