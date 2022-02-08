IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fox host: Not many ‘Blacks’ care about Joe Rogan using racial slur

    03:34
  • Now Playing

    Goldman on Trump keeping and destroying WH docs: What's he hiding?

    05:54
  • UP NEXT

    Class changes student’s mind about critical race theory

    04:34

  • Lt. Gov.: Wisconsin is ‘ready to move on’ from Sen. Ron Johnson

    04:51

  • Biden takes a victory lap for huge jobs growth

    04:16

  • Rep. Swalwell: Pence needs to ‘do the right thing’ and testify to Jan. 6 Cmte.

    04:10

  • ‘Very dangerous precedent’: Harvard professor condemns GOP’s Jan. 6 response

    08:15

  • Lawrence on Trump election conspiracy: When does an idea become a crime?

    11:00

  • Recovered docs show how Sojourner Truth won son’s freedom from white man

    05:01

  • Rep. Ro Khanna: It’s time for social media rules and regulations

    04:11

  • Rep. Schiff: More criminal contempt referrals ‘possible’ by Jan. 6 Cmte.

    06:56

  • Klain: U.S. is going to combat Russian aggression

    01:48

  • Fox made him a celebrity for refusing a vaccine mandate, then he died of Covid

    03:30

  • New Orleans Schools first major U.S. district to require Covid vaccines

    03:45

  • 'We weren't gonna move': Irish fishermen stare down Putin's Navy and won

    06:34

  • 'A crisis moment': Dem blasts GOP after candidate says come 'armed' to polls

    03:57

  • Branagh's 'Belfast' has lessons for a fiercely divided America

    11:38

  • Lawrence: 'Profoundly stupid' Trump admits he wanted to steal election

    08:03

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis tests NATO allies

    05:02

  • Fmr. Amb. to Russia: Putin ‘likes this uncertainty’ on Ukraine

    07:23

The Last Word

Goldman on Trump keeping and destroying WH docs: What's he hiding?

05:54

Donald Trump tore up memos and documents while in office in violation of the Presidential Records Act. Trump also had White House documents he kept after leaving office at his resort in Florida. Daniel Goldman, who served as the House Impeachment inquiry majority counsel for Trump’s first impeachment, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the message the Justice Department sends to future presidents if the Presidential Records Act isn’t enforced.Feb. 8, 2022

  • Fox host: Not many ‘Blacks’ care about Joe Rogan using racial slur

    03:34
  • Now Playing

    Goldman on Trump keeping and destroying WH docs: What's he hiding?

    05:54
  • UP NEXT

    Class changes student’s mind about critical race theory

    04:34

  • Lt. Gov.: Wisconsin is ‘ready to move on’ from Sen. Ron Johnson

    04:51

  • Biden takes a victory lap for huge jobs growth

    04:16

  • Rep. Swalwell: Pence needs to ‘do the right thing’ and testify to Jan. 6 Cmte.

    04:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All