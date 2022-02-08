Goldman on Trump keeping and destroying WH docs: What's he hiding?
05:54
Share this -
copied
Donald Trump tore up memos and documents while in office in violation of the Presidential Records Act. Trump also had White House documents he kept after leaving office at his resort in Florida. Daniel Goldman, who served as the House Impeachment inquiry majority counsel for Trump’s first impeachment, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the message the Justice Department sends to future presidents if the Presidential Records Act isn’t enforced.Feb. 8, 2022
Fox host: Not many ‘Blacks’ care about Joe Rogan using racial slur
03:34
Now Playing
Goldman on Trump keeping and destroying WH docs: What's he hiding?
05:54
UP NEXT
Class changes student’s mind about critical race theory
04:34
Lt. Gov.: Wisconsin is ‘ready to move on’ from Sen. Ron Johnson
04:51
Biden takes a victory lap for huge jobs growth
04:16
Rep. Swalwell: Pence needs to ‘do the right thing’ and testify to Jan. 6 Cmte.