Glenn Kirschner: Giuliani should consider ‘who are the bigger fish I can give up’04:12
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner joins Ali Velshi to discuss the mounting legal problems facing Rudy Giuliani and his involvement in the ousting of former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. That could lead to Giuliani working alongside federal prosecutors, Kirschner says, because “if anybody knows the value of cooperating with a criminal probe, it’s a former U.S. attorney like Rudy Giuliani.”