    Giuliani accused of sexual harassment & wage theft in new lawsuit

The Last Word

Giuliani accused of sexual harassment & wage theft in new lawsuit

05:19

Noelle Dunphy is suing Giuliani for alleged sexual assault and wage theft. Dunphy’s attorney, Justin Kelton, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the revelation that Noelle Dunphy has audio recordings of some of her interactions with Giuliani. Giuliani denies the allegations.May 16, 2023

    Giuliani accused of sexual harassment & wage theft in new lawsuit

