Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from election boards
04:10
Share this -
copied
“A power grab.” That is how a Democrat ousted from the Spalding County Board of Elections in Georgia describes what Republicans are doing. Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) explains to Lawrence O'Donnell how the pending federal voting rights legislation would prevent Republicans from taking control of county election boards.Dec. 10, 2021
Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from election boards
04:10
Katyal: Court ruling ‘total body slam’ on Trump claim
04:35
Fmr. Impeachment Mgr.: Meadows’ lawsuit against Jan. 6 Cmte. undermines rule of law
06:02
K.I.N.D. student: ‘I am lucky’ for scholarship
02:20
Rep. Katie Porter breaks down the Build Back Better Bill and how it helps you
04:51
Roger Stone to invoke Fifth Amendment in Jan. 6 probe