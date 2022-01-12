Georgia is ‘ground zero’ for voter suppression

Democratic Rep. Nikema Williams says, from the Civil Rights movement to the voting rights movement of today, Georgia has been the epicenter for all that has happened – good and bad – for U.S. democracy. “When you suppress the vote you’re suppressing it for everyone,” Williams says. “It has a greater impact on communities of color, new voters and younger voters, but this is not a partisan issue.”Jan. 12, 2022
UP NEXT
Pushing Texas voters to the polls
02:43
Texas ID law drives frustration, mobilization
02:43
Georgia voting rights groups tell Biden not to come to Atlanta without plan to pass voting rights
07:31
‘This is a huge American issue’: When We All Vote executive director on voting rights
05:03
Martin Luther King III: We need to see how the WH will get voting rights bills passed
07:09
Biden set to give Georgia voting rights speech; Stacey Abrams won't be in attendance