The Last Word

Georgia is ‘ground zero’ for voter suppression

03:48

Democratic Rep. Nikema Williams says, from the Civil Rights movement to the voting rights movement of today, Georgia has been the epicenter for all that has happened – good and bad – for U.S. democracy. “When you suppress the vote you’re suppressing it for everyone,” Williams says. “It has a greater impact on communities of color, new voters and younger voters, but this is not a partisan issue.”Jan. 12, 2022

