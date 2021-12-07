Georgia GOP's primary fight could help Stacey Abrams
06:43
Share this -
copied
Former Republican Senator David Perdue gained Trump’s endorsement after launching a primary challenge against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Lauren Groh-Wargo joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how this infighting could help Stacey Abrams in her campaign for governor in 2022 by focusing on helping Georgians while Republicans “brawl about who’s more cozying up to Donald Trump.”Dec. 7, 2021
Georgia GOP's primary fight could help Stacey Abrams
06:43
Bob Dole’s Chief of Staff on working with the late senator
12:29
Sen. Chris Murphy: Newtown a beginning, not an end in gun safety fight
02:36
‘I am thankful’ for scholarship
04:00
Law professor: Anti-abortion laws are a matter of life and death
05:20
David Hogg: ‘Be enraged,’ gun violence ‘is a threat to every community’