IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Georgia GOP's primary fight could help Stacey Abrams

    06:43

  • Bob Dole’s Chief of Staff on working with the late senator

    12:29

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: Newtown a beginning, not an end in gun safety fight

    02:36

  • ‘I am thankful’ for scholarship

    04:00

  • Law professor: Anti-abortion laws are a matter of life and death

    05:20

  • David Hogg: ‘Be enraged,’ gun violence ‘is a threat to every community’

    07:28

  • NC governor: ‘People want us to try to work together in a bipartisan way’

    06:07

  • K.I.N.D. Fund student: ‘I was worried’ before scholarship

    02:51

  • Dem Caucus Chair: Republicans are having a ‘complete and total meltdown’

    05:48

  • Sen. Warren: The filibuster ‘blocks the will of the majority’

    06:18

  • Tribe: ‘Will we have a legitimate form of law’ if women have less than full rights?

    06:45

  • Ben Rhodes: Saudi Arabia is making a ‘down payment’ on a future Trump presidency

    03:59

  • New FBI video shows interrogation of Jan. 6th defendant accused of tasing officer

    06:02

  • Osterholm: Get vaccine and booster to prevent severe infection amid Omicron variant

    04:08

  • How to help K.I.N.D. this Giving Tuesday

    04:05

  • Jan. 6 committee to consider criminal contempt referral for ex-DOJ official

    02:55

  • SCOTUS to hear Mississippi abortion ban case

    05:13

  • 'Where's my stuff?’: Ali Velshi explains the reality of our supply chain issues

    08:12

  • Brittany Packnett Cunningham: Arbery guilty verdicts are the very least we're owed

    03:43

  • Stephanie Valencia: Democrats need to lean in to win Latino voters

    04:09

The Last Word

Georgia GOP's primary fight could help Stacey Abrams

06:43

Former Republican Senator David Perdue gained Trump’s endorsement after launching a primary challenge against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Lauren Groh-Wargo joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how this infighting could help Stacey Abrams in her campaign for governor in 2022 by focusing on helping Georgians while Republicans “brawl about who’s more cozying up to Donald Trump.”Dec. 7, 2021

  • Georgia GOP's primary fight could help Stacey Abrams

    06:43

  • Bob Dole’s Chief of Staff on working with the late senator

    12:29

  • Sen. Chris Murphy: Newtown a beginning, not an end in gun safety fight

    02:36

  • ‘I am thankful’ for scholarship

    04:00

  • Law professor: Anti-abortion laws are a matter of life and death

    05:20

  • David Hogg: ‘Be enraged,’ gun violence ‘is a threat to every community’

    07:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All