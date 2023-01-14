George Santos’s old roommates say he stole shirts, checks & a designer scarf

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi is joined by Jacqueline Sweet, a reporter for Patch, to discuss her report about former roommates of embattled Republican Rep. George Santos. Sweet says Santos’s former roommates say he stole shirts, checks, and even a Burberry scarf that Santos can be seen wearing at a Washington D.C. pro-Trump rally one day before the January 6th Capitol insurrection.Jan. 14, 2023

