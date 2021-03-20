GA State Rep.: ‘It’s important to humanize how these Asian women lived’02:46
Georgia State Representative Marvin Lim tells Lawrence O’Donnell that it’s important to tell stories about how the Asian women victims of the Atlanta shooting lived and supported their children so that they could have a better life “not only to honor them, but to ensure that we as all of us Americans look at every human being and humanize them so that other people don’t commit these kind of heinous acts upon our communities.” Rep. Grace Meng also joins.