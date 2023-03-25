IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

GA Rep. Miller: Fulton DA won't rush ‘historic' potential Trump indictment

04:27

Georgia Democratic State Rep. Tanya Miller, a former federal prosecutor, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss new legislation by Georgia Republicans that would give the state the power to remove prosecutors and Fani Willis' investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results. Rep. Miller previously served as the Fulton County assistant district attorney alongside Fani Willis.March 25, 2023

