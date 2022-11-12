IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • NBC News projects Dem. Fontes wins AZ Secretary of State

    06:22

  • NBC News projects AZ Sen. Mark Kelly wins re-election

    07:31
  • Now Playing

    GA Dems Chair: Warnock’s ‘competence and character’ will ‘win every time’

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    Andrea Campbell becomes Massachusetts’s first Black woman attorney general

    08:25

  • Gov.-elect Healey: Voters rejected effort ‘to bring Trumpism to Mass.’

    03:08

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down new Arizona vote totals

    07:37

  • Biden lauds 'incredible start' to Gen Z congressman-elect's new career

    04:40

  • Rep.-elect Wiley Nickel on what his win says to ‘MAGA warriors’

    03:59

  • Biden White House feels ‘confident’ in uncalled midterm races

    06:12

  • Tim Ryan’s closing remarks against Trump-backed JD Vance

    07:09

  • Wes Moore on running for Maryland governor: ‘This has been the work of my life’

    05:43

  • Obama tells Democrats ‘Sulking and moping is not an option’

    05:14

  • Mandela Barnes: Ron Johnson is the worst senator since McCarthy

    06:05

  • Sen. Hassan: GOP trying to buy an election denier a U.S. Senate seat

    04:58

  • Democrat Mike Franken: Chuck Grassley is ‘spiraling downward’

    04:21

  • Charles Blow: GOP candidates want to ‘undermine democracy’ with racist attacks

    04:16

  • Evan McMullin is building a ‘cross-partisan’ coalition to unseat GOP Sen. Lee

    05:41

  • Lawrence on why Kash Patel’s DOJ immunity deal is bad for Trump

    07:06

  • Kansas’s only House Democrat rejects GOP’s ‘extreme’ abortion policy

    03:17

  • Lawrence: Trump’s lies prey on his supporters’ ‘vulnerability to misinformation’

    14:09

The Last Word

GA Dems Chair: Warnock’s ‘competence and character’ will ‘win every time’

02:21

Georgia Democratic Congresswoman Nikema Williams, the chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss incumbent Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock’s upcoming runoff election against Herschel Walker.Nov. 12, 2022

  • NBC News projects Dem. Fontes wins AZ Secretary of State

    06:22

  • NBC News projects AZ Sen. Mark Kelly wins re-election

    07:31
  • Now Playing

    GA Dems Chair: Warnock’s ‘competence and character’ will ‘win every time’

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    Andrea Campbell becomes Massachusetts’s first Black woman attorney general

    08:25

  • Gov.-elect Healey: Voters rejected effort ‘to bring Trumpism to Mass.’

    03:08

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down new Arizona vote totals

    07:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All