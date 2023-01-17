GA Dem. Party Chair: ‘I am the beneficiary’ of MLK’s legacy

Lawrence: Why Santos is 'a perfect fit' for Speaker McCarthy's House05:28
George Santos’s multiple aliases ‘fit with mystery surrounding his background’02:39
- Now Playing
GA Dem. Party Chair: ‘I am the beneficiary’ of MLK’s legacy02:39
- UP NEXT
Trymaine Lee Previews MSNBC Town Hall on Racial Healing03:55
George Santos’s old roommates say he stole shirts, checks & a designer scarf05:33
McQuade: Trump deposition suggest he's worried about more accusations02:37
Ali Velshi: Republicans are taking the debt ceiling hostage08:15
‘This is just the beginning’: Activist says Iran protests are now a revolution07:06
Rep. Swalwell torches Speaker McCarthy’s corrupt bargain with George Santos02:54
Lawrence on Trump's 'blaring pathological lies' about docs probe09:25
How House Democrats could avert GOP debt ceiling disaster04:14
Rep. Schiff: McCarthy sees intel. committee 'as his political plaything'02:47
Lawrence: The Republican Party is the George Santos Party11:04
Lawrence: Republicans have created a ‘committee to obstruct justice’10:15
Exclusive: Rep. Katie Porter explains her decision to run for Senate06:20
Many ‘avenues to pursue’ in potential George Santos prosecution04:49
Lawrence: This will be the worst Republican House of Representatives in history09:32
Moss: Biden classified docs case 'has no similarity to what Trump did'06:43
Scuffle breaks out as McCarthy appears to lose 14th speakership vote01:06
Trump’s legal woes grow with 1/6 wrongful death lawsuit03:37
Lawrence: Why Santos is 'a perfect fit' for Speaker McCarthy's House05:28
George Santos’s multiple aliases ‘fit with mystery surrounding his background’02:39
- Now Playing
GA Dem. Party Chair: ‘I am the beneficiary’ of MLK’s legacy02:39
- UP NEXT
Trymaine Lee Previews MSNBC Town Hall on Racial Healing03:55
George Santos’s old roommates say he stole shirts, checks & a designer scarf05:33
McQuade: Trump deposition suggest he's worried about more accusations02:37
Play All