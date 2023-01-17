IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

GA Dem. Party Chair: ‘I am the beneficiary’ of MLK’s legacy

02:39

Rep. Nikema Williams, chair of the Georgia Democratic Party, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to reflect on how Dr. King’s legacy in fighting for equal rights helped her get to where she is today, but also acknowledging that certain Republican policies being enacted like voter suppression laws reveal “how much more work we still have to do ... to truly uplift Dr. King’s legacy.”Jan. 17, 2023

