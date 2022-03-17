IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Fukuyama: Putin is raising the stakes to justify the ‘unjustifiable’05:02
UP NEXT
Russia expert: Putin ‘obviously feels very cornered’04:47
Rep. Schiff: ‘Vladimir Putin is a war criminal’03:25
Lawrence: Vladimir Putin knows he's killing babies06:21
Washington Post book critic on ‘how to read Vladimir Putin’07:00
Amb. Yovanovitch: ‘I never expected to see this in Ukraine’05:56
Russian state TV employee arrested after on-air protest04:51
Pregnant woman & baby die after Russian hospital attack05:47
‘This invasion galvanized Ukrainian society’: Joshua Yaffa on his reporting from Ukraine07:20
‘I’ve never expected to see anything like that’: Shocking anti-war protest on Russian State TV06:16
Addressing the Ukrainian refugee crisis04:42
‘I’m proud to be Ukrainian’: Family shares story of fleeing Putin’s war05:59
Presidential historian: Large conflicts don’t begin as large conflicts08:10
Russia says U.S. declared 'economic war' while lying about war in Ukraine07:32
Russian state TV pundits call on Putin to end Ukraine attacks08:40
Rep. Schiff: U.S. companies need to stop doing business in Russia03:02
Ukrainian's father in Russia didn't believe him about Putin's war08:30
Lt. Col. Vindman and Lawrence on whether to supply fighter jets to Ukraine09:14
‘Really grim’: Russian attacks ‘pulverizing’ quiet Ukrainian town02:12
As war drags on, Russia expert says ‘Putin needs to watch his back’05:08
Fukuyama: Putin is raising the stakes to justify the ‘unjustifiable’05:02
Political theorist Francis Fukuyama, author of “The End of History and the Last Man,” joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how he thinks the war in Ukraine ends.March 17, 2022
Now Playing
Fukuyama: Putin is raising the stakes to justify the ‘unjustifiable’05:02
UP NEXT
Russia expert: Putin ‘obviously feels very cornered’04:47
Rep. Schiff: ‘Vladimir Putin is a war criminal’03:25
Lawrence: Vladimir Putin knows he's killing babies06:21
Washington Post book critic on ‘how to read Vladimir Putin’07:00
Amb. Yovanovitch: ‘I never expected to see this in Ukraine’05:56