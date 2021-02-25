Frank Figliuzzi: Senate asked all the wrong questions about the pro-Trump attack on the Capitol

Frank Figliuzzi: Senate asked all the wrong questions about the pro-Trump attack on the Capitol03:15
Frank Figliuzzi joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the questions lawmakers should ask after the first hearing about security failures that led to the Capitol riot failed to address key issues, including how racial bias impacted the police response to the threat: “We seem to collectively have a problem in this country… with seeing people who look like us as threats even when the threat and the intelligence is staring us in the face.”