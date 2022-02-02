Fox made him a celebrity for refusing a vaccine mandate, then he died of Covid
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell discusses how 50-year-old Robert LaMay, a state trooper who quit over Washington state’s vaccine mandate, died from Covid after being “victimized” by Fox’s lies about the vaccine. Fox made “a celebrity out of one of their victims,” Lawrence says, urging viewers to donate to the family because the vaccinated billionaire Rupert Murdoch “will do nothing.”Feb. 2, 2022
