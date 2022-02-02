IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Vaccine for youngest Americans awaits approval

    06:18
  • Now Playing

    Fox made him a celebrity for refusing a vaccine mandate, then he died of Covid

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    New Orleans Schools first major U.S. district to require Covid vaccines

    03:45

  • U.S. Surgeon General explains possible Pfizer vaccine approval for children under five

    07:09

  • FDA could approve Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 6 months to 5 years by the end of February

    03:21

  • Inside the race to conquer the Covid-19 pandemic

    06:59

  • Pence’s former chief of staff testifies

    06:15

  • 'Preventable tragedy': Fox News silent after guest dies of Covid

    08:28

  • Still waiting for a Covid miracle that’s arrived

    04:37

  • The case for letting kids remove their masks after Omicron surge

    05:25

  • Spotify adds content advisory for Covid misinformation after artists boycott platform

    03:21

  • U.K. government Covid lockdown parties ‘represent a serious failure,’ report finds

    05:00

  • New omicron variant emerges

    06:29

  • FL’s acting Surgeon Gen. is “undermining public trust”

    09:05

  • Dr. Gottlieb: U.S. could experience a longer tail from omicron

    07:58

  • DeSantis unable to adapt as Covid conditions change; clings to obsolete treatments

    04:15

  • DeSantis surgeon general pick stumbles through evasions instead of straight answers

    04:49

  • Psaki defends filibuster strategy

    11:43

  • CBD oil from marijuana linked to lower Covid rates

    03:59

  • Spotify agrees to remove Neil Young's music over Joe Rogan dispute

    09:53

The Last Word

Fox made him a celebrity for refusing a vaccine mandate, then he died of Covid

03:30

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell discusses how 50-year-old Robert LaMay, a state trooper who quit over Washington state’s vaccine mandate, died from Covid after being “victimized” by Fox’s lies about the vaccine. Fox made “a celebrity out of one of their victims,” Lawrence says, urging viewers to donate to the family because the vaccinated billionaire Rupert Murdoch “will do nothing.”Feb. 2, 2022

  • Vaccine for youngest Americans awaits approval

    06:18
  • Now Playing

    Fox made him a celebrity for refusing a vaccine mandate, then he died of Covid

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    New Orleans Schools first major U.S. district to require Covid vaccines

    03:45

  • U.S. Surgeon General explains possible Pfizer vaccine approval for children under five

    07:09

  • FDA could approve Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 6 months to 5 years by the end of February

    03:21

  • Inside the race to conquer the Covid-19 pandemic

    06:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All