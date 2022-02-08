IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Fox host: Not many ‘Blacks’ care about Joe Rogan using racial slur

The Last Word

Fox host: Not many ‘Blacks’ care about Joe Rogan using racial slur

After video showing Spotify podcaster Joe Rogan’s repeated use of the n-word, Spotify’s CEO says “silencing” Rogan is the wrong move – something echoed by Fox hosts who are also defending Rogan. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell discusses with Eugene Robinson of the Washington Post.Feb. 8, 2022

