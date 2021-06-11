IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Fmr. Impeachment Mgr.: ‘Outrageous but not surprising’ that Trump DOJ seized records of House Dems

05:44

Rep. Val Demings, who announced she’s challenging Marco Rubio for his Senate seat, says that Congress needs to investigate the “lawless” actions by Donald Trump and his Justice Dept. for subpoenaing data of some House Democrats and hold those accountable, even if that means “cleaning house” at the Justice Department: “America should be angry about it and we have an obligation to get to the bottom of it and we will.”June 11, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All