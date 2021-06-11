Fmr. Impeachment Mgr.: ‘Outrageous but not surprising’ that Trump DOJ seized records of House Dems

Fmr. Impeachment Mgr.: ‘Outrageous but not surprising’ that Trump DOJ seized records of House Dems05:44
Rep. Val Demings, who announced she’s challenging Marco Rubio for his Senate seat, says that Congress needs to investigate the “lawless” actions by Donald Trump and his Justice Dept. for subpoenaing data of some House Democrats and hold those accountable, even if that means “cleaning house” at the Justice Department: “America should be angry about it and we have an obligation to get to the bottom of it and we will.”