Former Dem. Rep.: Losing seat is “much less important” than giving Americans health care coverage

Former Rep. Tom Perriello lost his seat in Congress after he voted to pass the Affordable Care Act and President Obama thanked him in his book for having the courage to do the right thing. On the 11th anniversary of the ACA, Tom Perriello tells Lawrence O’Donnell that seeing people’s “lives change for the better” under the ACA is much more important than a second term and says he’s excited to see the Biden White House “draw lessons from the Obamacare fight to go bold.”