IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Trump lawyer John Eastman says the Feds seized his phone

    06:05
  • UP NEXT

    ‘British filmmaker with unprecedented Trump access’ getting attention on the Hill journalist says

    05:43

  • Tracking Ron Johnson’s lies about his role in fake elector scheme 

    08:00

  • Trump insider raided! Coup plotter has phone seized in ‘bad news’ for MAGA-world

    03:59

  • ‘Recently obtained evidence’ prompts new Jan. 6 hearing

    06:51

  • Should the Justice Department prosecute Trump?

    16:02

  • Tale of the Tape: Mike Pence on U.S. ‘moral decay’

    08:39

  • Jan. 6 committee announces additional hearing for tomorrow

    01:34

  • 'Stop the Steal' founder testifies to Jan. 6 grand jury

    04:02

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett: “Feckless” McCarthy “wants to hide among masses” 

    04:20

  • Seeking a pardon shows 'consciousness of guilt,' says former U.S. attorney

    07:56

  • The Fourth January Sixth Committee Hearing

    11:10

  • Documentary filmmaker becomes a key January 6 witness

    07:04

  • Joe on Day Five takeaways: Patriotic Americans put the future of the country over political party

    08:20

  • Joe: January 6 hearings about as compelling as anything since Watergate

    04:26

  • Open question after fifth hearing: Who installed Klukowski at DOJ?

    02:24

  • Defense secretary called Italy to debunk ridiculous 'Italygate' conspiracy theory

    05:49

  • Detailing crimes may have discouraged Trump from pardons, despite multiple requests

    11:37

  • January 6th hearing connects two major dots in Trump coup plot

    02:56

  • Clark caught in a contradiction: Why claiming the Fifth and privilege can't coexist

    02:06

The Last Word

Fmr. Trump lawyer John Eastman says the Feds seized his phone

06:05

Federal agents seized John Eastman’s phone on the same day that federal agents raided the home of former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark. Former FBI general counsel Andrew Weissmann tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that it’s “clear” both searches are linked. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian also joins with his reporting.June 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Trump lawyer John Eastman says the Feds seized his phone

    06:05
  • UP NEXT

    ‘British filmmaker with unprecedented Trump access’ getting attention on the Hill journalist says

    05:43

  • Tracking Ron Johnson’s lies about his role in fake elector scheme 

    08:00

  • Trump insider raided! Coup plotter has phone seized in ‘bad news’ for MAGA-world

    03:59

  • ‘Recently obtained evidence’ prompts new Jan. 6 hearing

    06:51

  • Should the Justice Department prosecute Trump?

    16:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All