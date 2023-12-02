Fmr. Prosecutor: Hearing in Trump’s GA case left us with more questions than answers

- Now Playing
Fmr. Prosecutor: Hearing in Trump’s GA case left us with more questions than answers06:36
- UP NEXT
Rep. Perry's central role in Trump's election scheme exposed by 'clerical error'08:18
Georgia prosecutors do not plan to offer Donald Trump, Mark Meadows, and Rudy Giuliani plea deals10:53
Republican threat to Fani Willis runs into legal wall at state supreme court10:23
Lawrence: D.A. Willis endured unbearable dishonesty of Trump co-defendant’s lawyers06:51
Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd ‘put on notice’ by judge in Georgia case Katie Phang says09:27
Buckle up! Trump's solidifying legal schedule set to collide with political calendar06:09
Heat: Trump’s nightmare RICO tapes leak, and MAGA defense attorney confesses in court08:05
Lawrence: There was a confession about leaks today in Trump's GA RICO case07:29
Georgia prosecutor asks court to put Trump co-defendant back in jail03:25
Convicted Trump aide’s lawyer on RICO case & coup tape leak: Melber Intv11:54
Trump co-defendant’s attorney in Georgia probe admits to leaking videos03:34
Release of evidence, though damaging to Trump, upsets prosecutor Fani Willis06:48
Emergency protective order filed in the Georgia election interference case02:49
Lawrence: Fani Willis says she's aiming for 'top of the ladder' in GA Trump case07:05
Ex-Trump lawyer testifies top aide said: 'The boss is not going to leave'05:20
Coup video bombshell: Trump aides’ confessions hurt his RICO case, says prosecutor06:30
Secret coup video leaks: Trump conviction more likely as aides confess to RICO prosecutors12:05
Trump’s former co-defendant’s admit their election fraud claims were the real fraud09:35
Fulton County DA seeks protective order after videos of Trump defendants leak02:13
- Now Playing
Fmr. Prosecutor: Hearing in Trump’s GA case left us with more questions than answers06:36
- UP NEXT
Rep. Perry's central role in Trump's election scheme exposed by 'clerical error'08:18
Georgia prosecutors do not plan to offer Donald Trump, Mark Meadows, and Rudy Giuliani plea deals10:53
Republican threat to Fani Willis runs into legal wall at state supreme court10:23
Lawrence: D.A. Willis endured unbearable dishonesty of Trump co-defendant’s lawyers06:51
Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd ‘put on notice’ by judge in Georgia case Katie Phang says09:27
Play All